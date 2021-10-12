Russia still awaits the Taliban's (banned in Russia) response on participation in the Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan on October 20, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) Russia still awaits the Taliban's (banned in Russia) response on participation in the Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan on October 20, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Russia has invited the movement to participate in the event.

"The Moscow format meeting is scheduled for October 20. It is being prepared. We are now receiving a reaction from those who were invited to this meeting, including waiting for a reaction from the Taliban. I hope they understand the importance of this event," Lavrov told reporters.