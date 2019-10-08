(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow was awarded the status of "smart sustainable city" during Green Standards Week earlier in October, the local government's Department of Information Technology (DIT) said in a press release on Tuesday

"International experts award Moscow city the title after assessment of the capital's economic, ecological, social and cultural infrastructure," the department said.

The assessment was conducted on the basis of a broad range of indicators developed by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe. Moscow provided the ITU with 76 indicators showing the city's performance in various spheres, the DIT added.

The "smart sustainable city" concept implies the efficient use of information and communication technologies to improve quality of life, it explained.

"This is another recognition from international experts. The main aim of this large-scale work is to make life in the capital more comfortable for its citizens," DIT chief Eduard Lysenko said.

To obtain the smart city status, Moscow had been implementing a large-scale program since 2010, introducing advanced technologies and services for citizens and businesses, he added.

Green Standards Week was held in the Spanish city of Valencia from October 1-4.