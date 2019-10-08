UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Awarded Status Of 'Smart Sustainable City' At Green Standards Week In Spain - Gov't

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 07:44 PM

Moscow Awarded Status of 'Smart Sustainable City' at Green Standards Week in Spain - Gov't

Moscow was awarded the status of "smart sustainable city" during Green Standards Week earlier in October, the local government's Department of Information Technology (DIT) said in a press release on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Moscow was awarded the status of "smart sustainable city" during Green Standards Week earlier in October, the local government's Department of Information Technology (DIT) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"International experts award Moscow city the title after assessment of the capital's economic, ecological, social and cultural infrastructure," the department said.

The assessment was conducted on the basis of a broad range of indicators developed by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe. Moscow provided the ITU with 76 indicators showing the city's performance in various spheres, the DIT added.

The "smart sustainable city" concept implies the efficient use of information and communication technologies to improve quality of life, it explained.

"This is another recognition from international experts. The main aim of this large-scale work is to make life in the capital more comfortable for its citizens," DIT chief Eduard Lysenko said.

To obtain the smart city status, Moscow had been implementing a large-scale program since 2010, introducing advanced technologies and services for citizens and businesses, he added.

Green Standards Week was held in the Spanish city of Valencia from October 1-4.

Related Topics

Technology United Nations Moscow Europe Itu Valencia October From Government

Recent Stories

DP World showcases sophisticated innovations at GI ..

44 seconds ago

Imran Khan, Li Keqiang exchange views on deepening ..

37 seconds ago

Iraqi Parliament Votes for Dissolving Provincial C ..

2 minutes ago

Murray beaten by Fognini in three bruising sets in ..

2 minutes ago

POF inspection team satisfied over Tartan Track wo ..

2 minutes ago

Lawmakers Want to Meet With Google, Facebook to Pr ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.