UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Aware N. Korea Appointed New Foreign Minister, No Talks Planned - Foreign Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 10 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 03:10 PM

Moscow Aware N. Korea Appointed New Foreign Minister, No Talks Planned - Foreign Ministry

Moscow is aware that North Korea has appointed Ri Son Gwon, as the country's new foreign minister, but has no planned contacts with him as of yet, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) Moscow is aware that North Korea has appointed Ri Son Gwon, as the country's new foreign minister, but has no planned contacts with him as of yet, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said Monday.

Earlier in the day, South Korea's state-run Yonhap media outlet reported, citing North Korean sources, that Pyongyang had appointed Ri Son Gwon, the former head of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country, as the country's new foreign minister.

"Yes, we are aware that a new [North Korean] foreign minister has been appointed," Morgulov said, adding that contacts with him had not been arranged.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Pyongyang South Korea North Korea Media

Recent Stories

Turkish c-bank to distribute contingent reserves w ..

12 minutes ago

Labourer electrocuted, three injured in Khanewal

7 minutes ago

Musical evening to be held to pay tribute to 90s, ..

7 minutes ago

Sharifullah assumes charge as KP Election Commissi ..

7 minutes ago

India's new citizenship law unnecessary: Banglades ..

7 minutes ago

Reasons to choose TECNO

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.