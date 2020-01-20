Moscow Aware N. Korea Appointed New Foreign Minister, No Talks Planned - Foreign Ministry

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) Moscow is aware that North Korea has appointed Ri Son Gwon, as the country's new foreign minister, but has no planned contacts with him as of yet, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said Monday.

Earlier in the day, South Korea's state-run Yonhap media outlet reported, citing North Korean sources, that Pyongyang had appointed Ri Son Gwon, the former head of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country, as the country's new foreign minister.

"Yes, we are aware that a new [North Korean] foreign minister has been appointed," Morgulov said, adding that contacts with him had not been arranged.