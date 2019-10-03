UrduPoint.com
Moscow Aware Of Possible US-N. Korea Talks In Stockholm - Russian Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 07:14 PM

Moscow is aware of a possible meeting of between US and North Korean officials in Stockholm, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Moscow is aware of a possible meeting of between US and North Korean officials in Stockholm, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"We do have the information that such contacts between North Korea and the USA at the level you mentioned should take place.

They, indeed, could take place in Stockholm. We know about this," Zakharova said during a weekly briefing, commenting on the corresponding question.

