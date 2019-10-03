Moscow Aware of Possible US-N. Korea Talks in Stockholm - Russian Foreign Ministry

Moscow is aware of a possible meeting of between US and North Korean officials in Stockholm, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday

"We do have the information that such contacts between North Korea and the USA at the level you mentioned should take place.

They, indeed, could take place in Stockholm. We know about this," Zakharova said during a weekly briefing, commenting on the corresponding question.