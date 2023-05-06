(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) Moscow is aware of a car explosion of the co-chairman of the political party A Just Russia ” For Truth, Zakhar Prilepin, in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, which resulted in the driver's death and injured the politician, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

"Yes, i have just read about it," Peskov said, adding that he learned the information from the news.

He also said that the investigation was launched to establish the identity of those responsible for the blast.