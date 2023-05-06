UrduPoint.com

Moscow Aware Of Prilepin's Car Explosion In Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Region - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Moscow Aware of Prilepin's Car Explosion in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Region - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) Moscow is aware of a car explosion of the co-chairman of the political party A Just Russia ” For Truth, Zakhar Prilepin, in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, which resulted in the driver's death and injured the politician, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

"Yes, i have just read about it," Peskov said, adding that he learned the information from the news.

He also said that the investigation was launched to establish the identity of those responsible for the blast.

Related Topics

Injured Moscow Russia Driver Car Nizhny Novgorod From

Recent Stories

OECD inflation falls to 7.7% in March 2023, as ene ..

OECD inflation falls to 7.7% in March 2023, as energy inflation continues to dro ..

26 minutes ago
 PM emphasizes for re-energizing Commonwealth with ..

PM emphasizes for re-energizing Commonwealth with focus on youth empowerment

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China reiterate abiding commitment to hi ..

Pakistan, China reiterate abiding commitment to high quality development of CPEC ..

47 minutes ago
 USD 600 billion spending is required to achieve th ..

USD 600 billion spending is required to achieve the cut in oil and gas emissions ..

55 minutes ago
 4th AFC Coach Education Conference focuses on â€˜E ..

55 minutes ago
 Regional cooperation vital to addressing climate c ..

Regional cooperation vital to addressing climate change in Central and West Asia ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.