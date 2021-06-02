UrduPoint.com
Moscow Aware Of Sudan's Intention To Revise Naval Base Deal, Talks Ongoing - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 02:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Moscow is aware of Sudan's statement about its intention to revise the agreement on Russia's naval base on the Red Sea coast, the countries are engaged in diplomatic negotiations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Sudanese armed forces' general staff chief, Muhammad Othman Al-Hussein, announced this intention on Tuesday, noting that the deal was signed by the former government of Sudan but was never ratified by the parliament.

"Yes, we have seen these statements, we maintain constant contact with the Sudanese side via diplomatic channels. We will sort this out," Peskov told reporters, when asked if the Kremlin is aware of Sudan's plans.

More Stories From World

