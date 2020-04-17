Moscow Aware of US Offer to Tbilisi to Expand Military Research in Lugar Biolab

Moscow is aware of Washington's offer to Georgia to expand military research in the Richard Lugar biological laboratory, located not far from Tbilisi, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Moscow is aware of Washington's offer to Georgia to expand military research in the Richard Lugar biological laboratory, located not far from Tbilisi, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday.

"According to the information that we have, high-ranking Pentagon representatives have just recently paid a new visit there, to offer to Georgian authorities to expand the range of research conducted there. Meanwhile, it cannot be excluded that Americans work on creating and modifying different dangerous disease pathogenic agents, including with military aims, in reference laboratories in third countries," Zakharova said at a briefing.