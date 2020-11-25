MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Russia supports the Iraqi government's efforts to stabilize the situation in the country, including in the context of terrorism threats, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday after a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein.

"Russia actively supports Prime Minister [Mustafa] Al-Khadimi's government in its efforts to stabilize the situation in the country, eliminate extremist terrorist threats and prepare for new parliamentary elections," Lavrov told reporters.

Former Iraqi Chief of Intelligence Service Al-Kadhimi was appointed as the country's prime minister on April 9.

In May, he proposed the composition of the new Iraqi government, which was eventually approved by the parliament. Iraq was in a void of a government for nearly five months, as the former prime minister, Adel Abdul Mahdi, stepped down last November on the heels of mass nationwide protests.

Iraqis took to the streets to demand economic reforms, social welfare, an end to corruption and the ouster of the government. Nationwide rallies saw clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers, with ensuing excessive use of force and casualties.