MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) Moscow supports the idea of organizing a meeting between the Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers ” Mevlut Cavusoglu and Faisal Mekdad, respectively ” and is to ready to provide its site if necessary, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik on Monday.

"Of course, we think that (the Cavusoglu-Mekdad meeting) would be useful.

We are talking about establishing contacts, now so far through the military and special services ” there have been such contacts. We support them, encourage them to meet, find common ground in positions," Bogdanov said, adding that if Turkey and Syria want, "we are always ready to host (the meeting)."

Russia advocates the normalization of relations between Ankara and Damascus, as is the case with other countries in the region, the diplomat said, noting that Moscow welcomes the Turkish leader's readiness to discuss the possibility of meeting with the Syrian leader.