UrduPoint.com

Moscow Backs Idea Of Organizing Top Turkish, Syrian Diplomat's Meeting - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Moscow Backs Idea of Organizing Top Turkish, Syrian Diplomat's Meeting - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) Moscow supports the idea of organizing a meeting between the Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers ” Mevlut Cavusoglu and Faisal Mekdad, respectively ” and is to ready to provide its site if necessary, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik on Monday.

"Of course, we think that (the Cavusoglu-Mekdad meeting) would be useful.

We are talking about establishing contacts, now so far through the military and special services ” there have been such contacts. We support them, encourage them to meet, find common ground in positions," Bogdanov said, adding that if Turkey and Syria want, "we are always ready to host (the meeting)."

Russia advocates the normalization of relations between Ankara and Damascus, as is the case with other countries in the region, the diplomat said, noting that Moscow welcomes the Turkish leader's readiness to discuss the possibility of meeting with the Syrian leader.

Related Topics

Syria Moscow Russia Turkey Damascus Ankara SITE

Recent Stories

Javed Latif booked over inciting people against Im ..

Javed Latif booked over inciting people against Imran Khan

4 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs organizes 3rd DCCC meeting 2022 amid ..

Dubai Customs organizes 3rd DCCC meeting 2022 amid expectations of more economic ..

59 minutes ago
 TECNO soon to debut its Camon 19 Pro with 64MP Sup ..

TECNO soon to debut its Camon 19 Pro with 64MP Super Night Portrait and 0.98mm S ..

1 hour ago
 Fatima Sana ruled out of ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup

Fatima Sana ruled out of ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup

3 hours ago
 PM attends reception hosted by King Charles III

PM attends reception hosted by King Charles III

3 hours ago
 PM condoles with HM King Charles III

PM condoles with HM King Charles III

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.