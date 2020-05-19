UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Backs Idea To Reconvene Syrian Constitutional Talks In Geneva Once Pandemic Recedes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 08:40 PM

Moscow Backs Idea to Reconvene Syrian Constitutional Talks in Geneva Once Pandemic Recedes

Moscow supports the UN special envoy's intention to reconvene the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva once the COVID-19 situation permits, Russia's permanent representative to the UN office in Geneva said on Tuesday

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Moscow supports the UN special envoy's intention to reconvene the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva once the COVID-19 situation permits, Russia's permanent representative to the UN office in Geneva said on Tuesday.

At a briefing earlier in the day, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said that it will be unlikely for the Constitutional Committee to hold an online meeting. He added that the committee's small body and the two co-chairs are ready to meet in Geneva as soon as global travel conditions allow.

"Yesterday there was a regular meeting on Syria in the UNSC, and Special Envoy Geir Pedersen - with whom we constantly maintain contacts - spoke. We want to hope that once COVID-19-caused situation improves, the Syrian political process will continue here in Geneva.

Mr. Pedersen voiced this idea yesterday, and we fully support him in this," Gennady Gatilov said at a Valdai Discussion Club roundtable, dubbed Combating COVID-19 in Conflict: The Syrian Experience.

The diplomat reiterated that the Syrian crisis can only be resolved by political means.

The Syrian political process began on October 30, when the 150-member Constitutional Committee was finally launched in Geneva. Representation within the body is split equally between the government, the opposition and civil society.

A second round of talks was held in November, although the opposing parties in the committee failed to agree on the session's agenda.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Moscow Russia Civil Society Split Geneva October November Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Mubadala and Honeywell collaborate to manufacture ..

31 minutes ago

FUNN continues its creative virtual workshops

46 minutes ago

Kashmiris will not accept new domicile laws in IOJ ..

52 minutes ago

Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED9.6 million to suppo ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health announces 38,000 additional COV ..

1 hour ago

Media Statement on Foreign Direct Product Rule Cha ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.