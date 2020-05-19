Moscow Backs Idea to Reconvene Syrian Constitutional Talks in Geneva Once Pandemic Recedes

(@FahadShabbir)

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Moscow supports the UN special envoy's intention to reconvene the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva once the COVID-19 situation permits, Russia's permanent representative to the UN office in Geneva said on Tuesday.

At a briefing earlier in the day, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said that it will be unlikely for the Constitutional Committee to hold an online meeting. He added that the committee's small body and the two co-chairs are ready to meet in Geneva as soon as global travel conditions allow.

"Yesterday there was a regular meeting on Syria in the UNSC, and Special Envoy Geir Pedersen - with whom we constantly maintain contacts - spoke. We want to hope that once COVID-19-caused situation improves, the Syrian political process will continue here in Geneva.

Mr. Pedersen voiced this idea yesterday, and we fully support him in this," Gennady Gatilov said at a Valdai Discussion Club roundtable, dubbed Combating COVID-19 in Conflict: The Syrian Experience.

The diplomat reiterated that the Syrian crisis can only be resolved by political means.

The Syrian political process began on October 30, when the 150-member Constitutional Committee was finally launched in Geneva. Representation within the body is split equally between the government, the opposition and civil society.

A second round of talks was held in November, although the opposing parties in the committee failed to agree on the session's agenda.