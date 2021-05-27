UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Backs Minsk's Position On Need To Investigate Ryanair Flight Incident - Mishustin

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 11:34 PM

Moscow Backs Minsk's Position on Need to Investigate Ryanair Flight Incident - Mishustin

Moscow supports Minsk's position on the need for an international investigation into the incident with the Ryanair flight, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said in a conversation with his Belarusian counterpart, Roman Golovchenko

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Moscow supports Minsk's position on the need for an international investigation into the incident with the Ryanair flight, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said in a conversation with his Belarusian counterpart, Roman Golovchenko.

According to Mishustin, Russia "unequivocally opposes unilateral sanctions."

"We urge you not to politicize the situation with an emergency landing in Minsk," he said.

The prime minister added that Russia "supports the position of the Belarusian partners on the need and readiness to conduct a transparent international investigation through the aviation authorities."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Minsk

Recent Stories

Commissioner directs for measurement of irrigation ..

2 minutes ago

National Assembly refers four bills to committees ..

2 minutes ago

US Military to Revise Leadership Program to Focus ..

9 minutes ago

ICAO Opens Probe Into Incident With Ryanair Flight ..

9 minutes ago

No cross-border infiltration as movement against I ..

9 minutes ago

Cleaning of storm water drains near Sultanabad und ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.