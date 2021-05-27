Moscow supports Minsk's position on the need for an international investigation into the incident with the Ryanair flight, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said in a conversation with his Belarusian counterpart, Roman Golovchenko

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Moscow supports Minsk's position on the need for an international investigation into the incident with the Ryanair flight, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said in a conversation with his Belarusian counterpart, Roman Golovchenko.

According to Mishustin, Russia "unequivocally opposes unilateral sanctions."

"We urge you not to politicize the situation with an emergency landing in Minsk," he said.

The prime minister added that Russia "supports the position of the Belarusian partners on the need and readiness to conduct a transparent international investigation through the aviation authorities."