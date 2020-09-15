UrduPoint.com
Moscow Backs UN's Focus On Settling Issues Linked To Global Security - Lawmaker

Russia completely supports the United Nations, which gives much attention to settling key issues related to global security, Vyacheslav Volodin, the head of the Russian parliament's lower house, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Russia completely supports the United Nations, which gives much attention to settling key issues related to global security, Vyacheslav Volodin, the head of the Russian parliament's lower house, said on Tuesday.

"It is very important for us that the United Nations pays much attention to solving key issues related to global security, overcoming challenges. Therefore, we completely support the activity of this institute," Volodin said, as aired by the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The lawmaker slammed statements often made by members of the US Congress regarding the international organization's activity as unacceptable, explaining that Washington believed that it could control the UN since the organization is headquartered in the US territory.

"Our position [on the UN] is that it is necessary to fully strengthen the institute and work within the frameworks of this organization, by recognizing its supremacy and understanding that we all have the opportunity to participate in the developing a solution," Volodin added.

The lawmaker reiterated that Russian built relations with other countries on the basis of such principles as the absence of double standards and openness.

