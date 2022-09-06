UrduPoint.com

Moscow, Bangkok Discussing Russian Hydrocarbons Supplies To Thailand - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Moscow, Bangkok Discussing Russian Hydrocarbons Supplies to Thailand - Lavrov

Russia and Thailand are discussing supplies of Russian hydrocarbons, food products and fertilizers to Thailand, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) Russia and Thailand are discussing supplies of Russian hydrocarbons, food products and fertilizers to Thailand, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"I am sure that our today's talk will help determine certain areas, including industry, agriculture, nuclear energy and other spheres of cooperation. Surely, hydrocarbons, food products and fertilizers are also on our agenda.

Today we have talked about how we could meet our friends' needs in these Russian products," Lavrov said at a press conference after meeting with Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai.

In response to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine the West has imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia, with the EU pledging to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies, which has resulted into energy crisis in Europe. The Kremlin has said it will more actively seek alternative customers of Russian gas.

Related Topics

Thailand Ukraine Russia Europe Energy Crisis Nuclear Agriculture Gas Industry

Recent Stories

Administrator East chairs meeting on rehabilitatio ..

Administrator East chairs meeting on rehabilitation, development works

4 minutes ago
 Entire nation values sacrifices of the Pakistan Ar ..

Entire nation values sacrifices of the Pakistan Army: Administrator Karachi

4 minutes ago
 Two more breaches in Manchhar inundate 150 village ..

Two more breaches in Manchhar inundate 150 villages as Sehwan Airport submerged

4 minutes ago
 Islamabad police registers 10, 164 tenants and 930 ..

Islamabad police registers 10, 164 tenants and 930 domestic servants

6 minutes ago
 DC Haripur imposes ban on swimming in rivers, stre ..

DC Haripur imposes ban on swimming in rivers, streams and lakes of the distt

6 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Rings NYSE Opening Bell, Launches 'Advan ..

Zelenskyy Rings NYSE Opening Bell, Launches 'Advantage Ukraine'

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.