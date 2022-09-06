Moscow, Bangkok Discussing Russian Hydrocarbons Supplies to Thailand - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) Russia and Thailand are discussing supplies of Russian hydrocarbons, food products and fertilizers to Thailand, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"I am sure that our today's talk will help determine certain areas, including industry, agriculture, nuclear energy and other spheres of cooperation. Surely, hydrocarbons, food products and fertilizers are also on our agenda.

Today we have talked about how we could meet our friends' needs in these Russian products," Lavrov said at a press conference after meeting with Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai.

In response to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine the West has imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia, with the EU pledging to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies, which has resulted into energy crisis in Europe. The Kremlin has said it will more actively seek alternative customers of Russian gas.