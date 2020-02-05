UrduPoint.com
Moscow Bans Charter Flights From China To Russia Starting Feb 14 - Deputy Prime Minister

Wed 05th February 2020 | 06:40 PM

Moscow Bans Charter Flights From China to Russia Starting Feb 14 - Deputy Prime Minister

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Wednesday that starting February 14, all charter flights between Russia and China would be banned amid the new coronavirus outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Wednesday that starting February 14, all charter flights between Russia and China would be banned amid the new coronavirus outbreak.

Starting from February 1, Russia has restricted air traffic with China over the coronavirus outbreak.

Flights from China to Moscow go through the specially-designated terminal at Sheremetyevo International Airport where passengers are screened for signs of infection.

"The number of charter flights have been reduced. Today, only two of them operate now ... From February 14, we intend to stop charter flights [between Russia and China] to ensure domestic security. Everyone has been warned in advance. Necessary preventive measures have been taken at all checkpoints by Rospotrebnadzor to identify people with acute respiratory infections," Golikova said.

