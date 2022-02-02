Moscow Bans Entry to Senior Montenegrin Official Due to Giving Asylum to Russian Ismailov

Russia has banned entry to State Secretary of the Interior Ministry of Montenegro Zoran Miljanic due to Podgorica granting asylum to Russian businessman Telman Ismailov, whom the Russian investigation put on the international wanted list, the Russian foreign ministry said on Wednesday

"On February 2, a note from the Russian foreign ministry was sent to the Embassy of Montenegro in Russia on a ban on entry into Russia to State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Montenegro Zoran Miljanic," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added the measure was in response to "the unfriendly step taken by the Montenegrin authorities in October 2021 � granting political asylum to a Russian citizen T.M.Ismailov put on the international wanted list for committing extremely serious crimes on the territory of Russia."