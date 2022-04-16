UrduPoint.com

Moscow Bans UK's Johnson, Other Top Officials From Entering Russia - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Moscow Bans UK's Johnson, Other Top Officials From Entering Russia - Foreign Ministry

Moscow has enrolled individual sanctions against UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Foreign Minister Elizabeth Truss, Defense Minister Ben Wallace and other top-level officials, banning them from entering Russia, the Russian foreign ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2022) Moscow has enrolled individual sanctions against UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Foreign Minister Elizabeth Truss, Defense Minister Ben Wallace and other top-level officials, banning them from entering Russia, the Russian foreign ministry said on Saturday.

"It was decided to include key members of the British government and a number of political figures to the Russian 'stop list' amid the unprecedented hostile actions of the British government, expressed in particular in the imposition of sanctions against senior officials of the Russian Federation," the statement read.

The ministry noted that new sanctions are in response to London's information and political campaign aimed at isolating Russia internationally, containing it and strangling its economy.

The ministry also accused the United Kingdom of deliberately inflaming the situation around Ukraine, sending lethal arms to Kiev, and pushing other countries to impose sanctions against Russia, as well as "the Russophobic course of the British authorities."

The list includes a total of 13 UK officials, with the outlook of being expanded "in the near future" to include politicians and members of parliament.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Parliament London Kiev Wallace United Kingdom From Government

Recent Stories

Taiwan reports 1,199 new local COVID-19 cases

Taiwan reports 1,199 new local COVID-19 cases

22 seconds ago
 PMA urges for restoration of PMDC

PMA urges for restoration of PMDC

24 seconds ago
 China's food industry sees rising profits

China's food industry sees rising profits

27 seconds ago
 New York auto show makes comeback featuring EVs

New York auto show makes comeback featuring EVs

29 seconds ago
 S.Korea reports 107,916 new COVID-19 cases

S.Korea reports 107,916 new COVID-19 cases

17 minutes ago
 Chairman Senate felicitates Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

Chairman Senate felicitates Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.