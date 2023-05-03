Moscow Bans Use, Launches of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles - Mayor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Moscow has imposed a ban on the launch of unmanned aerial vehicles, the ban does not apply to drones used by state authorities, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Wednesday.

"We have decided to introduce a ban on the launch of unmanned aerial vehicles in the city of Moscow starting today, with the exception of UAVs used by decisions of state authorities," Sobyanin said on Telegram.

The mayor noted that the decision was made to prevent unauthorized use of UAVs, which may complicate the work of law enforcement agencies.