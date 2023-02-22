UrduPoint.com

Moscow, Beijing Did Not Discuss 'Chinese Peace Plan For Ukraine'- Russian Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2023 | 11:33 PM

Moscow, Beijing Did Not Discuss 'Chinese Peace Plan for Ukraine'- Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi did not discuss the "Chinese peace plan for Ukraine" at a meeting in Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"We have paid attention to the statements of some Western politicians and media reports regarding a certain 'Chinese peace plan.

' As usual, they distort the real picture... The Chinese partners have informed us of their views on the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis, as well as their approaches to its political settlement. There was no discussion of any separate 'plan," the ministry said.

All peacemaking ideas on Ukraine are currently being destroyed by US' desire to continue the war until Russia's defeat, and then focus on deterring China, the ministry added.

