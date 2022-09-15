UrduPoint.com

Moscow-Beijing Duo Plays Key Role In Ensuring Global And Regional Stability - Putin

Moscow-Beijing Duo Plays Key Role in Ensuring Global and Regional Stability - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) The foreign policy tandem of Moscow and Beijing plays a key role in ensuring global and regional stability, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Russian-Chinese interstate cooperation can be considered a model.

The foreign policy tandem of Moscow and Beijing plays a key role in ensuring global and regional stability. We jointly stand for the formation of a just, democratic and multipolar world order based on international law and the central role of the UN, and not on some rules that someone has come up with and is trying to impose on others, without even explaining what it is," Putin said, as quoted by the Kremlin.

