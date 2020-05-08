(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Russia and China are not yet discussing the possibility for Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II, Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov said on Friday.

Beijing has previously confirmed Xi's plans to attend the celebrations, expected to be held on May 9. However, the coronavirus pandemic has forced Russia to postpone the Victory Day parade, which was due to be held in Moscow, as well as all the other public events honoring the anniversary of the victory.

"Chinese president's visit to our country was timed for the Victory Day celebrations, he was invited to the events in Moscow as the main guest. We have not yet discussed what comes next then with our Chinese colleagues," Denisov told Russian journalists.

He also said that Xi's visit to the postponed Victory Day parade was not being discussed.

"This question has been removed from the agenda, we do not talk about it yet, as this is not possible yet," Denisov added, expressing the belief that "some kind of contact" will still be in place.