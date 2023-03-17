Moscow, Beijing Satisfied With State of Bilateral Relations - Kremlin Aide

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Moscow and Beijing are satisfied with the state of bilateral relations, this is strategic interaction of partners, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Kremlin said that Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Moscow from March 20-22 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The leaders will discuss topical issues of further development of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction between Russia and China. A number of important bilateral documents will be signed following the talks.

"Both Moscow and Beijing are satisfied with the state of bilateral relations. These relations have reached the highest level in history and, one might say, continue to actively gain momentum. There is no leader in these relations, there is no follower, there are no limits ... We are talking about strategic interaction of two partners who trust each other and in many respects share the same goals, the same tasks," Ushakov told reporters.

The upcoming visit will be Xi-s first foreign trip after reelection, the official said, calling it the most important event in bilateral relations.