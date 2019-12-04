Moscow, Beijing Set to Foster Strategic Security Partnership - Russian Security Chief

Moscow and Beijing plan to further strengthen bilateral cooperation on matters regarding strategic security, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said in Shanghai on Wednesday

SHANGHAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Moscow and Beijing plan to further strengthen bilateral cooperation on matters regarding strategic security, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said in Shanghai on Wednesday.

Patrushev made his remarks during Russian-Chinese consultations on strategic stability, which are part of his official trip to Сhina. He already met with Guo Shengkun, a member of the Political Bureau of the Chinese Communist Party's Central Committee, on Monday to discuss the security situation in Afghanistan and prevention of color revolutions. On Tuesday, the Russian official held talks with the mayor of Shanghai, Ying Yong, to discuss strategic stability.

"The policy aimed at further strengthening bilateral relations fully meets the interests of both Russian and Chinese development," the Russian security chief said, noting that Moscow and Beijing were planning to continue a comprehensive dialogue on a whole range of security matters.

According to Patrushev, intensive and confidential contacts at the highest level remained the most important pillar of the Russian-Chinese strategic partnership and provided the opportunity to control the implementation of their plans and timely coordinate actions on the international issues.

.

In turn, Chinese Politburo Member Yang Jiechi reminded everyone at the consultations that the joint Russian-Chinese statement that was signed in June by presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping outlined new goals for bilateral cooperation in strategic security. The unstable international situation was forcing Russia and China to consolidate their efforts to jointly stand up to external threats and foreign meddling, Jiechi added.

Such consultations regularly take place in Moscow and Beijing, and cover challenges to international and regional security, and counterterrorism measures. The two countries promote these topics within the United Nations, BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.