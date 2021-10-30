Moscow, Beijing Stress Importance of Convening UNSC5 Summit - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, have noted the importance of convening a summit of UN Security Council permanent members to find an effective response to global challenges, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, have noted the importance of convening a summit of UN Security Council permanent members to find an effective response to global challenges, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

The two ministers met earlier in the day in Rome on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

"(They) stressed the importance of the early convocation of a summit of permanent members of the UN Security Council in order to find an effective response to global challenges and modern threats," the ministry said in a statement.