Moscow-Beijing Ties Real Example of State Relations in 21st Century - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Moscow-Beijing ties are an example of how relations between states should develop in the 21st century, Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on Wednesday.

"I am glad to have the opportunity to be on a direct line of communication with you. This allows us to thoroughly discuss the development of Russian-Chinese relations, comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction. I consider these relations to be a real model of interstate cooperation in the 21st century," Putin said during the online meeting.