Moscow, Beirut Coordinating Next Steps on Humanitarian Aid After Port Explosion

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Moscow and Beirut are coordinating the next steps on humanitarian assistance to Lebanon following the deadly explosion in the middle Eastern country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday evening, a powerful explosion rocked the port of Beirut, resulting in multiple casualties and large-scale damage. A state of emergency was declared in the city. Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab has requested humanitarian assistance, and countries across the world are eagerly offering help.

"The countries are coordinating urgent practical steps as part of the preparation of Russia's humanitarian operation, due to be launched in Lebanon soon," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The Russian Ministry of Emergencies, the Russian Foreign Ministry and [public health watchdog] Rospotrebnadzor are elaborating a plan of providing urgent humanitarian assistance to the friendly people of Lebanon on eliminating the consequences of the catastrophe. It has been decided to send to Beirut a rescue team with equipment necessary for conducting search and rescue operations in the damaged buildings, a helicopter-mobile hospital of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies and a mobile PCR lab of Rospotrebnadzor," the statement read on.

Lebanon has expressed gratitude to Russia, the Foreign Ministry added.