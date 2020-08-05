UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow, Beirut Coordinating Next Steps On Humanitarian Aid After Port Explosion

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 04:50 PM

Moscow, Beirut Coordinating Next Steps on Humanitarian Aid After Port Explosion

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Moscow and Beirut are coordinating the next steps on humanitarian assistance to Lebanon following the deadly explosion in the middle Eastern country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday evening, a powerful explosion rocked the port of Beirut, resulting in multiple casualties and large-scale damage. A state of emergency was declared in the city. Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab has requested humanitarian assistance, and countries across the world are eagerly offering help.

"The countries are coordinating urgent practical steps as part of the preparation of Russia's humanitarian operation, due to be launched in Lebanon soon," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The Russian Ministry of Emergencies, the Russian Foreign Ministry and [public health watchdog] Rospotrebnadzor are elaborating a plan of providing urgent humanitarian assistance to the friendly people of Lebanon on eliminating the consequences of the catastrophe. It has been decided to send to Beirut a rescue team with equipment necessary for conducting search and rescue operations in the damaged buildings, a helicopter-mobile hospital of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies and a mobile PCR lab of Rospotrebnadzor," the statement read on.

Lebanon has expressed gratitude to Russia, the Foreign Ministry added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Moscow Russia Mobile Beirut Lebanon

Recent Stories

Kashmir will be free soon, says PM

48 minutes ago

Rs100 billion transferred to the rural economy on ..

50 minutes ago

UVAS observes ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’, express Solid ..

56 minutes ago

Pakistan and England cricket teams pay tribute to ..

1 hour ago

DXB Snow Run is a big hit as registrations close w ..

1 hour ago

Yas Island first destination in Abu Dhabi to be aw ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.