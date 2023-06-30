MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) Moscow and Belgrade are holding negotiations to agree on a date of Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic's visit to Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

Lavrov recalled that the West made it impossible for his delegation to visit Serbia a year ago.

"We agreed with Ivica Dacic, my good old friend, that in this situation, he will come to Russia, we are now agreeing on some specific dates," Lavrov told reporters, adding that Moscow-Belgrade contacts are regular.