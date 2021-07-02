Moscow Believes Afghanistan Should Create Coalition Government WIth Taliban Participation

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Russia believes that Afghanistan should create a new coalition government with the participation of representatives of all political forces, including the Taliban, as it is the only way out of the current crisis in the conflict resolution, special presidential envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, told Sputnik on Friday.

"The only possible way out of the current impasse is the creation of a new coalition government with the participation of representatives of all the largest ethno-political forces of the country, including the Taliban movement. But the Afghan parties themselves must negotiate," Kabulov said.

The international community should provide assistance, but "the final decision on the configuration and parameters of the future power structure" should be made by the Afghans anyway, the Russian diplomat added.

Kabulov expressed the belief that the negotiations could be relaunched in the fall.