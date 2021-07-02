UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Believes Afghanistan Should Create Coalition Government WIth Taliban Participation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 04:30 PM

Moscow Believes Afghanistan Should Create Coalition Government WIth Taliban Participation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Russia believes that Afghanistan should create a new coalition government with the participation of representatives of all political forces, including the Taliban, as it is the only way out of the current crisis in the conflict resolution, special presidential envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, told Sputnik on Friday.

"The only possible way out of the current impasse is the creation of a new coalition government with the participation of representatives of all the largest ethno-political forces of the country, including the Taliban movement. But the Afghan parties themselves must negotiate," Kabulov said.

The international community should provide assistance, but "the final decision on the configuration and parameters of the future power structure" should be made by the Afghans anyway, the Russian diplomat added.

Kabulov expressed the belief that the negotiations could be relaunched in the fall.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Resolution Russia All Government

Recent Stories

Russia&#039;s COVID-19 deaths climb to new pandemi ..

1 hour ago

PM Imran Khan praises FBR for achieving historic l ..

1 hour ago

UAE citizens prohibited from travelling to countri ..

2 hours ago

Sania Mirza says it is difficult for her to be sep ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $74.84 a barrel T ..

3 hours ago

India&#039;s death toll from coronavirus crosses 4 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.