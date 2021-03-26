UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Believes Bulgaria's Decision To Expel Russian Diplomats Was Initiated From Abroad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 03:05 PM

Moscow Believes Bulgaria's Decision to Expel Russian Diplomats Was Initiated From Abroad

Bulgaria's decision to expel Russian diplomats over their alleged involvement in spying activities was initiated from abroad, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Bulgaria's decision to expel Russian diplomats over their alleged involvement in spying activities was initiated from abroad, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday.

"We have once again called on Sofia to stop participating in the politically motivated campaigns that are being pursued at the suggestion of Western countries or organizations ... This does not meet the interests of the Bulgarian people. Most likely, such steps and actions are stimulated from abroad," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The spokeswoman slammed Sofia for failing to provide any evidence to substantiate the decision to declare the diplomats persona non grata. She also recalled this was "the fifth similar incident in the past 1.5 years."

Related Topics

Russia Sofia Bulgaria From

Recent Stories

Crypto-art craze reaches China at 'NFT' exhibition ..

1 minute ago

Pandemic Pushes France's Public Debt to Highest Po ..

1 minute ago

UK's Johnson Says Stands 'Firmly' With Individuals ..

2 minutes ago

Over 40,600 People in England Possibly Caught COVI ..

2 minutes ago

Soccer: Italy make strong start in World Cup quali ..

10 minutes ago

Brazil virus deaths 'biggest genocide in our histo ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.