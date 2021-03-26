(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Bulgaria's decision to expel Russian diplomats over their alleged involvement in spying activities was initiated from abroad, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday.

"We have once again called on Sofia to stop participating in the politically motivated campaigns that are being pursued at the suggestion of Western countries or organizations ... This does not meet the interests of the Bulgarian people. Most likely, such steps and actions are stimulated from abroad," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The spokeswoman slammed Sofia for failing to provide any evidence to substantiate the decision to declare the diplomats persona non grata. She also recalled this was "the fifth similar incident in the past 1.5 years."