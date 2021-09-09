Moscow Believes Chilly Relations With US Do Not Mean Anti-Terrorism Effort Futility

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The cooling of relations between Moscow and Washington does not mean that the countries have been cooperating on counterterrorism in vain for the past 20 years, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with Sputnik

"Over the 20 years that have passed since the 9/11 events, the counterterrorism cooperation between the Russian Federation and the United States has been developing with varying degrees of intensity, and the current cooling of our relations does not mean that these two decades have passed in vain and to no avail," Syromolotov said.

Moscow has repeatedly emphasized that the 2018-2019 dialogue between Russian and US foreign affairs agencies was "quite productive," the diplomat recalled.

"This dialogue had every chance to become an 'all-weather' one, not depending on any external irritants, but it was terminated unilaterally at Washington's initiative under far-fetched pretexts, which hardly served anyone well," Syromolotov concluded.