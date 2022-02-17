Moscow Believes Compliance With Minsk Deal by Kiev Essential for De-escalation in Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

Kiev fulfilling the Minsk agreements and the West stopping the deliveries of weapons to Ukraine are fundamental for the de-escalation of the situation around Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday in its written security response to the United States

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Kiev fulfilling the Minsk agreements and the West stopping the deliveries of weapons to Ukraine are fundamental for the de-escalation of the situation around Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday in its written security response to the United States.

"To de-escalate the situation around Ukraine, it is fundamentally important to take the following steps: forcing Kiev to comply with the Package of Measures (Minsk agreement), stopping the supply of weapons to Ukraine, withdrawing all Western advisers and trainers from there, abandoning any joint exercises between the armed forces of Ukraine and NATO countries and withdrawing all foreign weapons previously delivered to Kiev outside Ukrainian territory," the ministry said.