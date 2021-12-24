Moscow Believes EU Not Ready to Join Security Talks on Basis of Equality - Zakharova

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) Russia does not see yet Brussels' readiness to interact with Moscow on the basis of equality, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday, commenting on the EU joining security guarantees negotiations.

It is in the interests of the European Union "to help prevent further degradation of the military and political situation in Europe, create prerequisites for eliminating dividing lines on the continent and freeing up resources for joint creative work in the name of strengthening a single indivisible Euro-Atlantic and Eurasian space," the diplomat said.

"This requires the United States and its allies to provide guarantees of non-expansion of NATO and the weapons systems that threaten Russia near Russian borders. Do we see such a readiness on the part of the EU for the set of the above-mentioned measures? Do we see Brussels' readiness to interact with Russia on the basis of equality and taking into account our legitimate interests in this matter? No, we do not see it yet," Zakharova told reporters.