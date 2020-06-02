Moscow Believes Even Extended G7 Session Will Not Ensure Truly Universal Representation

US President Donald Trump's idea to convene an extended session of the G7 is right in general, but this will not ensure a truly universal representation, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, told Sputnik on Tuesday

"First of all, I will say that we have noticed the US president's statement that he sees the G7, as it is today, as a 'very outdated group of countries', which 'does not properly represent what's going on in the world.' We agree with this approach," Zakharova said, stressing that Russia believes that problems related to the global politics and economy cannot be solved within "exclusive clubs of Western countries.

"

"So, the idea of an extended meeting of the G7 is in the right direction in general, but it does not ensure a truly universal representation. For example, it is obvious that serous plans with a global impact can hardly be implemented without China's participation," Zakharova said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman praised G20 as an efficient format.