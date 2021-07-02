UrduPoint.com
Moscow Believes Extended Troika On Afghanistan Could Convene Soon

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 04:20 PM

Moscow Believes Extended Troika on Afghanistan Could Convene Soon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Russia believes the Extended Troika (Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan) could soon convene for a new round of negotiations on Afghanistan, special presidential envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, told Sputnik on Friday.

"We continue to work together in the Extended Troika format with the participation of Russia, the US, China and Pakistan.

We do not exclude the convening of the next round of negotiations in the near future. In addition, we keep in mind the possibility of organizing the next meeting of the Moscow format, which, as you know, unites all countries in the region around Afghanistan, as well as the United States," Kabulov said.

The diplomat expressed the belief that the United Security Council should get involved later, closer to the signing of a peace agreement between Kabul and the Taliban movement.

