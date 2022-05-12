(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) The expansion and approaching of NATO to the Russian borders does not make the Eurasian continent more stable and secure, and Finland's accession to NATO certainly threatens Russia's security, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"We have repeatedly said that the expansion of NATO and the approach of the alliance's military infrastructure to our borders does not make the world, and most importantly, our Eurasian continent, more stable and secure. It is clear," Peskov told reporters.

When asked whether Finland's accession to NATO is a threat to Russia, the spokesman said "absolutely."

Finland joining NATO will prompt Russia to develop special measures to ensure its security, he added.