Moscow Believes Foreign Intervention in Niger Should Be Avoided - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) Intervention in Niger where rebels came to power after having ousted President Mohamed Bazoum should be avoided, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the week, Bazoum said in an op-ed in the Washington Post that he has been taken hostage by the military coup in the country and called on the US and international community to help restore constitutional order.

"Intervention (in Niger) should be avoided. They should resolve their issues on their own," the source said, answering the question whether Moscow considers Bazoum's remarks as a call for foreign intervention.

The situation with mutiny in Niger is the country's domestic affair, the source added.