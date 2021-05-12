Moscow Believes Foreign Nations Can Try to Interfere in Russian Parliamentary Vote

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry considers it quite likely that a number of foreign countries will make attempts to destructively "participate" in the elections to the lower house of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with Sputnik, adding that warnings were sent.

Representatives of some Western embassies took part in he recent unauthorized rallies in Russia. When asked if foreign embassies could somehow be used for destabilizing the situation before, during and after the State Duma elections, the high-ranking diplomat noted that "indeed, the dubious activities of our colleagues from foreign embassies in Moscow during the unauthorized protests do raise concerns."

"Russian law enforcement officers have repeatedly recorded foreign diplomats' intentions to somehow influence the political processes taking place in our country," Syromolotov recalled, pointing to the US embassy's publication of the "route of protests" in Russian cities.

"As for the upcoming elections to Russia's State Duma, we consider it highly likely that a number of countries will destructively 'participate' in this event that is a key one for Russians," the deputy foreign minister continued.

According to the diplomat, "warnings have already been repeatedly made at the highest level to the foreign missions about the need to abstain from interfering in the internal affairs of our country."

A "harsh" reaction will follow if foreign diplomats engage in similar activities that are "antithetical to the diplomatic status," the official warned.