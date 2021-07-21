UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Believes Geneva Summit Paves Way For Restoring Constructive Dialogue With US

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 04:50 PM

Moscow Believes Geneva Summit Paves Way for Restoring Constructive Dialogue With US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The summit of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden in Geneva opened the door for restoring a constructive dialogue, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The meeting of the Russian and the US presidents, held on June 16 in Geneva, creates certain opportunities for restoring a constructive dialogue in certain areas where we share interests, including strategic stability, cybersecurity, climate agenda, the Arctic region and contribution to resolving regional conflicts," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

At the same time, the bilateral cooperation can only be successful if it is based on mutual respect and non-interference in internal affairs, the ministry emphasized.

Following their first in-person meeting, Putin and Biden declared the intention to launch comprehensive strategic stability dialogue and to begin consultations on security, arms control and a potential prisoner exchange.

Related Topics

Prisoner Exchange Russia Vladimir Putin Geneva Same June Share

Recent Stories

5th Al Dhaid Date Festival kicks off tomorrow

38 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,506 new COVID-19 cases, 1,484 reco ..

2 hours ago

Floods in central China claim 12 victims, 200,00 e ..

2 hours ago

India reports 42,015 new COVID-19 cases, 3,998 dea ..

4 hours ago

UAE sends 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Comoro ..

4 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 21 July 2021

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.