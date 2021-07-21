Moscow Believes Geneva Summit Paves Way for Restoring Constructive Dialogue With US

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The summit of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden in Geneva opened the door for restoring a constructive dialogue, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The meeting of the Russian and the US presidents, held on June 16 in Geneva, creates certain opportunities for restoring a constructive dialogue in certain areas where we share interests, including strategic stability, cybersecurity, climate agenda, the Arctic region and contribution to resolving regional conflicts," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

At the same time, the bilateral cooperation can only be successful if it is based on mutual respect and non-interference in internal affairs, the ministry emphasized.

Following their first in-person meeting, Putin and Biden declared the intention to launch comprehensive strategic stability dialogue and to begin consultations on security, arms control and a potential prisoner exchange.