Moscow Believes Kazakhstan's Tokayev To Continue Developing Relations - Putin

Umer Jamshaid 15 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 10:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Moscow has every reason to believe that Kazakhstan's newly-elected President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will continue developing the country's relations with Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"President Tokayev took studies in Moscow. He knows Russia very well. I have every reason to believe that this person will, of course, continue this trend, which was initiated by Kazakhstan's first President Nursultan Abishuly Nazarbayev, for further rapprochement with Russia and building our allied relations, in the full sense of this word, in every direction ” industry, agriculture and high-tech areas, such as, for example, the space industry," Putin said in an interview with the MIR broadcaster.

The president recalled that Russia and Kazakhstan had perspective projects.

"We really hope that everything that we plan will come true. I have no reason to believe that we can expect failures," Putin pointed out.

Putin noted that opportunities for cooperation between Moscow and Astana in bilateral and multilateral formats would increase as ties between the two countries were strengthening.

"There are some very large, I would say, grandiose projects. I am sure that they will be implementing," Putin insisted.

