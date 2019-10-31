Moscow Believes Kiev Needs International Help With Disengagement of Forces in Donbas

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) The international community should help Kiev carry out the disengagement of forces in the crisis-torn Donbas region amid opposition to the measure inside Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.

Speaking live on the Rossiya 1 tv channel late on Wednesday, the spokeswoman said Ukrainian citizens practically issued ultimatums to their president, saying that they would never make the implementation of the Minsk agreements on settling the Donbas crisis happen.

"International efforts should be aimed at helping Kiev, be it the president or other forces, to implement the key element that has the highest importance for progress ... Everyone who currently longs for the next Normandy-format meeting should help Kiev in what the Ukrainian president is trying to achieve ” I mean finally start the implementation of the Minsk agreements beginning with a specific move which is the disengagement of forces," Zakharova said.

On October 26, Zelenskyy visited the settlement of Zolote to discuss the disengagement of forces with the local military. A video about the visit, published on various online platforms, showed the president having a quarrel with one of the local resident who asked Zelenskyy to meet with those opposing the implementation of the the so-called Steinmeier formula.

The implementation of the plan is considered as one of the key moves toward the Donbas conflict settlement.

It envisages the mutual withdrawal of forces and granting special status to the self-proclaimed republics in Donbas after holding elections there, among other things. A Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine agreed to implement the formula in early October. However, Kiev's endorsement of the plan has sparked protests in Ukraine.

Referring to the video about Zelenskyy's visit to Zolote, Zakharova said there was hardly someone who could accuse Russia of blocking the Minsk agreements implementation, while it had often been a case in the previous years.

Attempts to settle the Donbas crisis have been made by the so-called Normandy Four group of negotiators, including Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine. However, the sides have not sat at the negotiating table since 2016. Despite that, efforts to hold the next meeting have recently re-energuzed.

According to Zelenskyy, the mutual withdrawal of forces in Stanytsia Luhanska, Petrivske and Zolote and the agreement on the Steinmeier formula are conditions for holding the next Normandy Four summit. In late June, the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine confirmed the mutual withdrawal of forces of Ukraine's military and the groups which are not under the government's control in Stanytsia Luhanska. In Zolote, the disengagement began on Tuesday.