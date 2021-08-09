Moscow Believes Lukashenko Was Elected Belarusian President Lawfully

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Russia's position has not changed after one year and it believes that Alexander Lukashenko was elected as the president of Belarus lawfully, Nikolay Lakhonin, the deputy head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's media department, told Sputnik.

"The assessment by the Russian side of the presidential elections in Belarus in 2020 has not changed. We proceed from the fact that Alexander Lukashenko was legally elected by Belarusian citizens," Lakhonin said.

The Russian official added foreign forces wanted to stage "another scenario of the color revolution" when discussing protests in Belarus after the presidential elections last year.

"The goal is obvious: to overthrow the current leadership and bring to power the political forces controlled by the West," tear away Belarus from Russia," Lakhonin said, adding that the attempt has failed.

The majority of people in Belarus are tired of street protests and want to see stability in the country, the Russian official said.

"The Belarusian opposition abroad, which calls for more political pressure and toughening of economic restrictions, on the contrary, receives unprecedented financial and informational support from Western countries. It cannot be called anything other than gross interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state," Lakhonin said, adding that Russia condemns "any attempts to directly or indirectly interfere in the internal political processes of Belarus."