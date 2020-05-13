UrduPoint.com
Moscow Believes Offensive Against Taliban Could Hinder Intra-Afghan Dialogue

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 12:34 PM

Russia condemns the recent terror attacks in Afghanistan but believes that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's order to resume offensive against the Taliban movement could hinder the intra-Afghan peace dialogue, Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Russia condemns the recent terror attacks in Afghanistan but believes that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's order to resume offensive against the Taliban movement could hinder the intra-Afghan peace dialogue, Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Afghanistan faced two deadly attacks on Tuesday. Terrorists targeted a hospital in Kabul and also staged a suicide attack at a police chief funeral in the Nangarhar province. Moscow condemns the attacks and sees them as "disgraceful," Kabulov said, noting that the Taliban movement has denied any involvement.

"There is no sense for the Taliban to stage such attacks, and the Islamic State [terror organization, banned in Russia] wants to destabilize the situation in every possible way," Kabulov said.

"Resuming military actions means creating obstacles to the launch of the intra-Afghan dialogue again," Kabulov added, commenting on Ghani's decision.

The diplomat stressed the need for the Afghan government to focus on the fight against the Islamic State.

