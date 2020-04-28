Moscow Believes Political Dialogue Only Way to Reconciliation in Libya - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Moscow believes that the political and diplomatic dialogue is the only solution for the reconciliation in Libya, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday, after one of rival powers in Libya announced a withdrawal from a 2015 peace treaty.

Libyan National Army (LNA) commander, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar announced on Monday the LNA was quitting the Skhirat agreement, which had led to the formation of the United Nations-backed Government of National Accord. According to Haftar, the LNA is now taking control over the country.

"Moscow still believes that the only possible reconciliation in Libya can be done through a political and diplomatic communication between all the parties to the conflict," Peskov told reporters, when asked to comment on Haftar's statement.

Russia is still in contact with all parties to the reconciliation process, the Kremlin spokesman added.