UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Believes Political Dialogue Only Way To Reconciliation In Libya - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 02:45 PM

Moscow Believes Political Dialogue Only Way to Reconciliation in Libya - Kremlin

Moscow believes that the political and diplomatic dialogue is the only solution for the reconciliation in Libya, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday, after one of rival powers in Libya announced a withdrawal from a 2015 peace treaty

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Moscow believes that the political and diplomatic dialogue is the only solution for the reconciliation in Libya, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday, after one of rival powers in Libya announced a withdrawal from a 2015 peace treaty.

Libyan National Army (LNA) commander, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar announced on Monday the LNA was quitting the Skhirat agreement, which had led to the formation of the United Nations-backed Government of National Accord. According to Haftar, the LNA is now taking control over the country.

"Moscow still believes that the only possible reconciliation in Libya can be done through a political and diplomatic communication between all the parties to the conflict," Peskov told reporters, when asked to comment on Haftar's statement.

Russia is still in contact with all parties to the reconciliation process, the Kremlin spokesman added.

Related Topics

Army Moscow Libya 2015 All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

"As if he met with Sharif brothers"

2 minutes ago

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 238 points ..

5 minutes ago

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air to restart flights from ..

12 minutes ago

Confident Froome trusts Tour de France safety meas ..

12 minutes ago

Woman Stabbed in Israel in Potential Terrorist Att ..

12 minutes ago

Russian, Turkish Foreign Ministers Discuss COVID-1 ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.