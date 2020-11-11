Moscow Believes Progress in Mideast Crisis Settlement Possible Under New US Administration

Russia believes that positive developments are possible in the Mideast crisis settlement under the new US administration, as negotiators from the teams of ex-US leaders Barack Obama and Bill Clinton could resume their efforts, Mikhail Bogdanov, Russia's deputy foreign minister and special presidential representative for the Middle East, told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Russia believes that positive developments are possible in the Mideast crisis settlement under the new US administration, as negotiators from the teams of ex-US leaders Barack Obama and Bill Clinton could resume their efforts, Mikhail Bogdanov, Russia's deputy foreign minister and special presidential representative for the middle East, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We shall see, as the United States is now likely to form a new team of negotiators, people who will be in charge of the Mideast problems. I think that many of them are familiar to us, since they worked in the previous administrations, Democratic administrations in particular, those who worked with Clinton and Obama," Bogdanov said.

According to the Russian diplomat, there were many "cool experts" and "people with enormous experience" in the negotiating teams of Clinton and Obama.

"I know many of them, as we cooperated on Egypt and the Middle East, Israel and Arab nations. Some of these people have a very deep knowledge of the situation, and I am sure that if they resume work, some positive changes are possible," Bogdanov concluded.