UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Believes Progress In Mideast Crisis Settlement Possible Under New US Administration

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 01:09 PM

Moscow Believes Progress in Mideast Crisis Settlement Possible Under New US Administration

Russia believes that positive developments are possible in the Mideast crisis settlement under the new US administration, as negotiators from the teams of ex-US leaders Barack Obama and Bill Clinton could resume their efforts, Mikhail Bogdanov, Russia's deputy foreign minister and special presidential representative for the Middle East, told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Russia believes that positive developments are possible in the Mideast crisis settlement under the new US administration, as negotiators from the teams of ex-US leaders Barack Obama and Bill Clinton could resume their efforts, Mikhail Bogdanov, Russia's deputy foreign minister and special presidential representative for the middle East, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We shall see, as the United States is now likely to form a new team of negotiators, people who will be in charge of the Mideast problems. I think that many of them are familiar to us, since they worked in the previous administrations, Democratic administrations in particular, those who worked with Clinton and Obama," Bogdanov said.

According to the Russian diplomat, there were many "cool experts" and "people with enormous experience" in the negotiating teams of Clinton and Obama.

"I know many of them, as we cooperated on Egypt and the Middle East, Israel and Arab nations. Some of these people have a very deep knowledge of the situation, and I am sure that if they resume work, some positive changes are possible," Bogdanov concluded.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Israel Russia Egypt United States Middle East From Arab

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $41.72 a barrel T ..

26 minutes ago

Iranian Foreign Minister arrives at Foreign Office

31 minutes ago

Bahraini Prime Minister passes away in US hospital

41 minutes ago

S. Korea's employment loss hits 6-month high in Oc ..

3 minutes ago

Winter second spell of snowfall to start from Frid ..

3 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.