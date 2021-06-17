Moscow Believes Russian Ambassador Antonov Will Spend Next Working Week in Washington

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov is expected to spend the next working week in Washington already, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

Antonov and US ambassador in Moscow John Sullivan traveled to their countries for consultations this spring.

At their summit in Geneva, Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden reached an agreement on the ambassadors' return.

"We assume that the Russian ambassador in the US will spend the next working week in Washington," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Earlier on Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Antonov is likely to return to Washington in the coming days.