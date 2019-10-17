UrduPoint.com
Moscow Believes Syria, Turkey May Reach Agreement, Stresses Readiness To Assist Dialogue

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 04:40 PM

Russia believes that Turkey and Syria may reach an agreement if their military decide on specific parameters of bilateral cooperation on the ground, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Russia believes that Turkey and Syria may reach an agreement if their military decide on specific parameters of bilateral cooperation on the ground, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

Turkey launched on October 9 an offensive in Syria's north, targeted against Kurdish militia, seen as terrorists by Ankara, and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).

Syria qualified the move as aggression. On October 13, Damascus deployed troops to the north of the country to repel the offensive, upon reaching an agreement with Kurds.

"We favor Damascus and Ankara establishing practical cooperation ... We clearly see possibilities to do it ... The two countries' military should define specific parameters of cooperation on the ground," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Russia is ready to support dialogue between Ankara and Damascus, the spokeswoman stressed.

