ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) Moscow believes that after settlement of the Syrian crisis, the country's integrity will be restored and all foreign troops will be withdrawn, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after a trilateral Russia-Turkey-Iran summit.

"We all support the territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic. We believe that when issues related to security are resolved, the territorial integrity of Syria will be restored in full," Putin said, adding that Russia also believes "all foreign troops will be withdrawn."