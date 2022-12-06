UrduPoint.com

Moscow Believes Too Early To Talk About Agreement Of Parties On ZNPP Safety Zone

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Moscow Believes Too Early to Talk About Agreement of Parties on ZNPP Safety Zone

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) It is untimely to say that the parties are close to agreeing on an acceptable agreement between Russia and Ukraine on the creation of a safety zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.

Earlier, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said that experts were close to an acceptable agreement between Ukraine and Russia on the creation of a safety zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Commenting on this statement, Zakharova said that "first of all, it should be noted that there are no direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine on the issue of a security zone around the ZNPP.

"

"We are discussing the possible parameters of the declaration on the creation of a zone of protection of nuclear and physical, nuclear safety of ZNPP with the IAEA Secretariat, which, in turn, is trying to interact with Ukraine," she added.

"It is not timely to say that the parties are close to an agreement. The question in principle is whether Kiev is ready to commit itself to stop shelling and attempts to seize the ZNPP, and whether the IAEA will be able to achieve the implementation of such hypothetical agreements by Ukrainians," the spokeswoman added.

