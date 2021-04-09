MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Ukraine's membership in NATO could lead to a large-scale escalation in the breakaway republics in the country's south-east and have an irreversible effect on the Ukrainian statehood, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday.

"The hypothetical membership in the alliance will not bring peace to Ukraine, on the contrary, it will lead to a large-scale escalation in the south-east and it can trigger irreversible consequences for the Ukrainian statehood," Zakharova said at a briefing.