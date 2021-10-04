Moscow Believes UN Sanctions on Taliban May Be Revised, There Is No Need to Rush

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) Moscow does not rule out that the UN Security Council may revise sanctions on the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) but believes there is no need to hurry, as Russia's position depends on the movement's further actions, Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We do not rule our the revision of the sanctions regime against the Taliban in the future but we believe it is expedient not to rush at this stage," Kabulov said.

While formulating its stand, Russia will be guided by "the Taliban authorities' practical policies and implementation of their promises to form an inclusive power structure representing interests of the country's key ethnic and political forces, and to effectively counter ... terrorism and drug-related threats," the diplomat noted.