Moscow Believes US Claims It Uses Gas Supplies as Weapon Are Part of Information War

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) Moscow rejects shameless US claims that it uses gas supplies as a pressure instrument, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stressed in his interview with BBC.

Russia has never exerted pressure on any country through the energy supplies, it is not interested in using energy as an instrument for political pressure, the high-ranking diplomat said.

Moscow sees the accusations as part of the information war that the West continues to wage, Ryabkov noted.

Russia keeps making effort to stabilize the energy market, the deputy foreign minister continued.